Juventus, Kolo Muani: “I’m frustrated by the result. I have more freedom with Woltemade”

Randal Kolo Muani found himself at the centre of Juventus' 1-1 draw away to Cagliari in Sardinia. Cagliari led 1-0 for much of the match before Kolo Muani brought Juventus level with his first Serie A goal of the season. He was involved in at least two other clear-cut chances late on, with the outcome still in the balance. Speaking to DAZN, the former Tottenham and PSG player expressed his frustration at the result and made an important tactical point about Woltemade's presence alongside him on the pitch.



