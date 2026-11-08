90'+3' - Vicario again. Mastantuono gets into the area and shoots with his left foot, but the goalkeeper makes a crucial save.

90'+2' - Vicario pulls off a miraculous save to keep out Brescianini's left-footed shot from outside the area and preserve Juventus' lead.

85' - From Zhegrova's cross on the left, Ekhator heads over from the middle of the area.

82' - Fiorentina goal disallowed! Former Juventus player Dragusin heads past Vicario from the middle of the area, but he has pushed Bremer with both hands to stop him challenging.

76' - Alajbegovic lets fly from the right, but this time De Gea saves.

66' - Juventus equalise through Bremer, 2-2! Douglas Luiz swings in a corner from the left. De Gea comes for it, gets it badly wrong and Bremer beats him to the ball with a header.

59' - Juventus nearly equalise! Douglas Luiz rises to meet a cross from the left but heads over.

56' - Mastantuono cuts inside for Fiorentina and shoots with his left foot, but sends the ball wide.

54' - Fiorentina lead again, Njie! Jimenez shoots from the left and Vicario parries into the middle of the area. The ball falls to the former Torino player, who gets ahead of McKennie to turn it in for 2-1.

45'+1' - Goncalves crosses from the left and Pellegrino rises highest, heading just over.

43' - A glaring mistake by Lucumi as Juventus try to play out from the back sends the ball to Goncalves. Alone in the middle of the area, he somehow gets tangled up.

42' - Ndour shoots from outside the area and sends the ball narrowly wide.

37' - Kolo Muani crosses from the right again for Woltemade, whose first-time shot De Gea keeps out with his foot. The ball reaches Koopmeiners outside the area, but his left-footed effort goes narrowly wide.

32' - Juventus equalise, Woltemade! Viery tries to reach the ball ahead of Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman beats him and dribbles past him in the area. Kolo Muani crosses from the right and Woltemade side-foots home for 1-1, his first league goal.

22' - Left inexplicably alone in the middle of the area, Cabal mishits his shot and sends it wide.

21' - Kolo Muani crosses from the right and Cabal volleys, forcing De Gea into an excellent diving save that turns the ball behind for a corner.

10' - McKennie gets ahead of the defenders at a Juventus corner and heads narrowly wide.

4' - Fiorentina take an early lead, Pellegrino! Pedro Goncalves delivers a corner from the left and the Argentinian rises highest to beat Vicario. It's 1-0, and he celebrates like Batistuta.