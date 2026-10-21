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Raimondo Frosinone SassuoloGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus go all out for Raimondo: their strategy

Juventus
A. Raimondo
Transfers
Serie A
Frosinone

The league’s young top scorer is in Juventus’ sights

Looking to the future, Juventus are considering Antonio Raimondo for their attack. According to Tuttosport, the striker, born in 2004 and on loan at Frosinone from Bologna, has caught the eye of Juventus scouts after scoring seven goals in the first seven matchdays.


His hat-trick against Sassuolo has brought even more attention to the young centre-forward, regarded as one of Italian football's most promising prospects. Juventus are monitoring him as they look to rejuvenate their squad and invest in Italian talent.

  • A summer move looks more feasible, when Raimondo's contract situation could favour negotiations. Frosinone are unlikely to let him leave in January because he is a key player in their fight to avoid relegation.


    According to Tuttosport, much will also depend on Bologna's moves and the role of agent Alessandro Lucci, with whom Juventus have always struck major deals. For now, Raimondo is focused on helping Frosinone stay in Serie A, while Juventus watch his development with interest ahead of a possible summer move.


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