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Federico Gatti JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Gatti trains separately after the blow inflicted by a fan during the pitch invasion

Juventus
Serie A
F. Gatti

At Continassa, Milik, Ekhator and Cambiaso also trained separately

Juventus were back at work again today under Luciano Spalletti, but the Juventus manager could not work with the full group. Several players, in fact, followed an individual training session.


One of them was Federico Gatti. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the defender is still dealing with the after-effects of the ankle knock he suffered last Monday. The defender had been knocked over by a fan at the end of the in-house friendly, so as a precaution he continued with a personalised training programme. The situation, however, is not causing any particular concern.

  • Arkadiusz Milik also trained separately, sidelined by a slight lower back problem, as did Jeff Ekhator. Meanwhile, Andrea Cambiaso also followed an individual training programme as he deals with an ankle problem. However, there is optimism over the Juventus wide man, who is expected to return to full training with the rest of the squad as early as tomorrow.


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