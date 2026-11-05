Juventus, Gatti: “I need to play regularly”

On his performance: "My attacking moves on the counter-attack? Yes, it's something I've always had. The problem is that I have to be physically fit, because when you're not at your best and you're not sharp, particularly defensively, a mistake is always just around the corner. I need to get into shape, and I can only do that by playing. I need that, that's all. Those moves come when you're physically fit. As I keep saying, I need to play: you only get into shape by pushing yourself, match after match. It was so important to win today to build on Sunday's performance. But, as I said, that game is over now: we have to think about the last league match before the break, because it's really important."

On Kolo Muani: "He's an outstanding player, with athletic qualities that I think we sometimes don't make use of, because he's a striker who, when he makes runs in behind, causes problems for any defender. I know that myself: when opponents make runs in behind me, it's more difficult. Sometimes we should make more use of his qualities. But, as I said, we now have to put this game, which is over, behind us and turn things around in the league because, as I've already said, we're too far from the top. Even though there are still several matches to go and everything can change in an instant, we need consistency, and that's exactly what we've lacked."