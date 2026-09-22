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Malagò Grafica
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus fine, Malagò: "An entire club cannot be implicated because of a few people"

Serie A
Juventus

The FIGC president has spoken about the fine imposed on Juventus after some fans at the Stadium failed to observe the minute’s silence held in honour of the late Sandro Mazzola

Giovanni Malagò, president of the FIGC, has spoken about the fine imposed on Juventus after some fans at the Stadium failed to observe the minute's silence in honour of the passing of Sandro Mazzola: "What I think is that because of a few people there cannot be a discussion involving an entire club, an entire stadium," ANSA reports. "It seems to me that over this episode there was a very strong reaction from the vast majority of those present, because those things saddened everyone, starting with the Juventus directors."

  • "Wrong to generalise"

    Speaking at an event in Rapallo, Malago continued: "Problems in football? I think it's wrong to generalise, you can't just say football. If in a stadium with 40,000 people, 30, 20 or 50 of them whistle. We see it in other contexts too that can involve values, such as school. If there are some who do things that make us blanch or even feel ashamed, we certainly must not generalise".


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  • On the national team

    Finally, on Mancini's Italy side: "Optimistic? We are by nature, but above all we have to be".

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Serie A
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Cagliari
CGL
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Juventus
JUV