Approval of the financial statements, the appointment of two board members and authorisation for the board to carry out a capital increase are on the agenda for today's Juventus shareholders' meeting. The financial statements as at 30 June 2026 showed a loss of 66 million, while the capital increase stands at 250 million, "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), the enhancement of the brand and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor, the Elkann-Agnelli family's holding company, has guaranteed it will cover its share (65.4%) and any unsubscribed portion.
From the 250 million capital increase, Juventus could ultimately have around 100 million to spend in the transfer market between January and next summer. That would give them substantial funds to spend on dependable players. At the meeting, remarks by Stefano Cerrato, Juventus's Chief Financial Officer, confirmed that qualification for next season's Champions League is vital to Juventus's finances and, in turn, their sporting development. With Luciano Spalletti's team showing difficulties at the start of the season, the management could invest as early as January part of the money raised by the capital increase.