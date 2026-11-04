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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus: Elimoghale joins first-team squad after contract renewal

Juventus
D. Elimoghale
Serie A

The 2009-born player renewed his contract until 2029 yesterday and is training at Continassa with the first team today.

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

At 11.30am, Juventus began training at Continassa ahead of tomorrow's away match against AZ Alkmaar on matchday four of the Europa League. During the session, Elimoghale, Pagnucco, Merola and Owusu also trained with the first team.

Juventus announced a contract extension for Destiny Elimoghale, born in 2009, yesterday. The club's statement read: "Destiny Elimoghale’s journey continues with Juventus: the striker, born in 2009, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at our Club until 30 June 2029".

  • "Having come through the Juventus youth academy from childhood, playing for every age group up to the Under-17s and Under-20s, Elimoghale made his debut for Juventus Next Gen this season and has made a total of 10 appearances in these opening months across the league and the Serie C Coppa Italia.

    On 17 September 2026, he also received the first call-up of his career to the first squad, for the match against NEC on the opening matchday of the Europa League league phase.

    A talented player with potential who will continue his development at Juventus: congratulations, Destiny, see you on the pitch!"

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV