Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali was clear in his lengthy address at the Festival dello Sport in Trento: the Bianconeri have two strategic objectives for their balance sheet this season. The first is tied closely to results on the pitch, because without qualification for next season's Champions League it will be a "bloodbath". The second concerns the transfer market and financial fair play restrictions, which means sales will have to be completed.

According to Carnevali, though, the club could avoid a high-profile sale from the current squad if, alongside securing a Champions League place, those players currently out on loan and away from Continassa are sold on a permanent basis through the agreed redemption clauses. But who are they and how much money could they bring into Juventus's coffers?



