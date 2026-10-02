Luciano Spalletti's Juventus took on Cremonese in a friendly at Continassa today. Spalletti was without his internationals, but he did welcome back one player from injury: Andrea Cambiaso. The new signing was missing, however,Norberto Neto, who is still in the reconditioning phase. Spalletti's squad also included a number of youngsters, among them two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, sons respectively of Claudio and Paolo, two Juventus legends. Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese, meanwhile, had Adin Licina in the spotlight, a 2007-born player owned by Juventus and on loan at Cremonese, who has made an excellent impression at the start of this season in Serie B and the Coppa Italia. At the end of the first half, after providing the assist for the goal, Licina went to J|Medical after taking a blow to his right hand during the match.





Bonazzoli's first-half goal decided the match from a Licina assist. Juventus appealed for a penalty in the first half, after a suspicious Luperto challenge on Kolo Muani, then hit a post late on through Durmisi and a crossbar through Guerra. In the second half, Marchisio Jr and Montero Jr were among those to get on the pitch for Juventus. The good news for Spalletti came from Cambiaso's return to action, deployed as a central midfielder, while there were some doubts over Kolo Muani, who again today struggled badly in the box, never finding a way to get a shot on target away.









JUVENTUS-CREMONESE 0-1

SCORERS: 12' Bonazzoli (C)



