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Stefano Cerrato, Juventus's Chief Financial Officer, confirmed at today's shareholders' meeting at the Allianz Stadium that the relationship between Juventus and Thiago Motta had formally ended in June: "There was a clause with manager Thiago Motta that allowed the agreement to be terminated in exchange for a payment by 30 June 2026. We proceeded with the termination on 15 June, paying the agreed sum."