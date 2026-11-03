Juventus, Carnevali: “Another Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ll buy whoever we can”

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Giovanni Carnevali, chief executive of Juventus, discussed transfers and the club's plans at today's shareholders' meeting: "We need to plan, work with young players and focus on Italian identity. We have potential; the project encompasses the first team, Next Gen and the youth set-up. Will we buy the Ballon d'Or winner (in response to a question referring to Cristiano Ronaldo, editor's note)? We'll buy whoever we can," reports Sportmediaset. " I'm not criticising those who came before me; mistakes happen. I promise commitment and professionalism. The fans help us through difficult times, and we must show them respect."

On the club's plans, Carnevali added: "We know the difficulties. We have a settlement agreement with UEFA that prevents us from doing what we would like, but we will work hard to make Juve a great club."