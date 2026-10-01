Juventus, capital increase: how much money Tether, Lindsell Train and the other shareholders are putting in

Exor (65.375%): 164 million

It has already advanced 60 million against the future capital increase, which will count towards its share. That leaves around 104 million still to pay. It has committed to subscribing its own share and says it is available to underwrite shares not taken up by other shareholders or third parties. It can therefore act as a "safety net" for the entire operation and, in that case, see its percentage rise.





Tether (11.527%): 28.8 million

A recent shareholder, but already a significant one, it is active in digital assets and is the issuer of the USDT stablecoin. In the last capital increase, it subscribed around 11 million, maintaining its stake.





Lindsell Train (6.2%): 15.5 million

Founded in 2000 by Michael Lindsell and Nick Train, the British asset management company is now the third-largest shareholder. Over time, it has reduced its stake after once climbing above 11%.





Free float (16.9%): 42.3 million

The shareholder base is highly fragmented, made up of small shareholders, institutional investors and large funds.



