Juventus’ board of directors has proposed a capital increase of up to €250 million. With pro-rata subscription, Exor (65.375%) should pay around €164 million, of which 60 has already been advanced to cover the balance-sheet deficit as of 30 June 2026. Tether (11.527%) would pay around €28.8 million and Lindsell Train (6.2%) around €15.5 million, while the free float (16.9%) would be entitled to around €42.3 million. Exor said it is willing to underwrite any shares not subscribed by other shareholders or third parties.
Juventus, capital increase: how much money Tether, Lindsell Train and the other shareholders are putting in
Juve, capital increase: shares and money from each shareholder
Exor (65.375%): 164 million
It has already advanced 60 million against the future capital increase, which will count towards its share. That leaves around 104 million still to pay. It has committed to subscribing its own share and says it is available to underwrite shares not taken up by other shareholders or third parties. It can therefore act as a "safety net" for the entire operation and, in that case, see its percentage rise.
Tether (11.527%): 28.8 million
A recent shareholder, but already a significant one, it is active in digital assets and is the issuer of the USDT stablecoin. In the last capital increase, it subscribed around 11 million, maintaining its stake.
Lindsell Train (6.2%): 15.5 million
Founded in 2000 by Michael Lindsell and Nick Train, the British asset management company is now the third-largest shareholder. Over time, it has reduced its stake after once climbing above 11%.
Free float (16.9%): 42.3 million
The shareholder base is highly fragmented, made up of small shareholders, institutional investors and large funds.
The real match
As Gazzetta.it points out, the real issue centres on around €86.6 million: that is the amount which, on a pro rata basis, should come from shareholders other than Exor (Tether 28.8 + Lindsell Train 15.5 + market 42.3). If anyone does not take part, Exor will cover the shortfall.
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