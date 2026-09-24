Across the last two matches against Nec and Atalanta, Spalletti tried out different versions of his Juventus, switching between a 3-4-2-1 and a 4-2-3-1. The system the former Italy head coach has in mind, though, is a permanent return to a 4-3-3, one in which Kenan Yilidz, another long-term absentee, will also be able to slot in with ease in future.

As for Cambiaso, his future may not lie in the wide defensive areas where, largely because of the characteristics of the attacking wide players at his disposal, Spalletti needs players who are more defensive and more disciplined than him.

From Monday, when the doors of Continassa reopen, Cambiaso will also start working towards a future as a central midfielder. He has filled the role only occasionally when required, but given the needs of the squad available to the manager, it could be the position where he gets far more minutes than he would out on the flanks.