Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
cm grafica cambiaso
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus: Cambiaso is ready to return, and Spalletti can change his role

Juventus
A. Cambiaso

The Azzurri player has returned to training with the group, what future for him?

Juventus' 2-0 win over Atalanta has brought calm back to Continassa. The rumours around the future of Luciano Spalletti quickly died down, giving way to planning and fresh ideas for the future of Juventus.

During the break, the Tuscan manager will try to get several players who still looked short of fitness in the opening six matches of the season back up to speed. Above all, though, he hopes to have at least some of the long-term absentees currently in the treatment room back at his disposal. Among them, the one closest to returning is Andrea Cambiaso.


  • Work as a group

    Yesterday and today, the 2000-born full-back finally returned to training with the group, first partially and then with an increased workload, after the painful ankle sprain he suffered during Juventus v Parma on 31 August 2026. So far, he has managed just 31 minutes across two substitute appearances for Kalulu and Celik, but his return will also give Spalletti the chance to assess him in another role.

    • Advertisement

  • NEW ROLE

    Across the last two matches against Nec and Atalanta, Spalletti tried out different versions of his Juventus, shifting from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-2-3-1. The idea the former Italy head coach is taking forward, though, is a permanent return to 4-3-3, where in future Kenan Yilidz, another long-term absentee, will also be able to fit in easily.

    For Cambiaso, though, the future may not lie in the wide defensive areas where, because of the characteristics above all of the attacking wide players at his disposal, he needs players who are more defensive and disciplined than him.

    From Monday, when the doors of Continassa reopen, Cambiaso will also start working on a future as a central midfielder, a role he has filled only occasionally when needed, but one which, because of the manager's squad needs, could bring him far more minutes than he would get out wide.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV