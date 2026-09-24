Juventus: Cambiaso is ready to return, and Spalletti can change his role

Juventus' 2-0 win over Atalanta has brought calm back to Continassa. The rumours around the future of Luciano Spalletti quickly died down, giving way to planning and fresh ideas for the future of Juventus.
During the break, the Tuscan manager will try to get several players who still looked short of fitness in the opening six matches of the season back up to speed. Above all, though, he hopes to have at least some of the long-term absentees currently in the treatment room back at his disposal. Among them, the one closest to returning is Andrea Cambiaso.