Juventus: Cambiaso is ready to return, and Spalletti can change his role

Across the last two matches against Nec and Atalanta, Spalletti tried out different versions of his Juventus, shifting from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-2-3-1. The idea the former Italy head coach is taking forward, though, is a permanent return to 4-3-3, where in future Kenan Yilidz, another long-term absentee, will also be able to fit in easily.

For Cambiaso, though, the future may not lie in the wide defensive areas where, because of the characteristics above all of the attacking wide players at his disposal, he needs players who are more defensive and disciplined than him.

From Monday, when the doors of Continassa reopen, Cambiaso will also start working on a future as a central midfielder, a role he has filled only occasionally when needed, but one which, because of the manager's squad needs, could bring him far more minutes than he would get out wide.