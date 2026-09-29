Among the youth-team players training with the first team was also Davide Marchisio, the 17-year-old son of former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio. On the Juventus website, his photo also stands out among those from today's training session.





Recently, Marchisio Jr signed his first professional contract, the latest step in his development through the Juventus youth sector. Davide signed his first contract for three years, until 2028. Born on 31 August 2009, he also made his mark at the start of this season with a historic goal: the first for the newly formed team taking part in the Under-18 championship for the first time.