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cm grafica cambiaso
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, Cambiaso back with the squad. And Marchisio Junior is there too!

Juventus
A. Cambiaso
Serie A

Training at Continassa for Luciano Spalletti’s team

Juventus have returned to training at Continassa ahead of the restart of the league season, with Juventus set to face Cagliari on Sunday 11 October. The players still away on international duty were not available to Luciano Spalletti. Everyone else was present, including new signing Neto. There was particularly good news on Andrea Cambiaso, who trained with the group and now appears to have recovered. Augusto Owusu has problems instead, having suffered a rectus femoris injury according to Sportmediaset, and he will be out for two to three weeks.

Friday brings a friendly against Cremonese at Continassa.


  • Marchisio Jr too

    Among the youth-team players training with the first team was also Davide Marchisio, the 17-year-old son of former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio. On the Juventus website, his photo also stands out among those from today's training session.


    Recently, Marchisio Jr signed his first professional contract, the latest step in his development through the Juventus youth sector. Davide signed his first contract for three years, until 2028. Born on 31 August 2009, he also made his mark at the start of this season with a historic goal: the first for the newly formed team taking part in the Under-18 championship for the first time.

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Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV