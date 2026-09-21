Juventus blast 'lack of respect' after supporters interrupt Sandro Mazzola tribute ahead of Atalanta victory

The disgraceful antics from the ultras sparked fury among the Bianconeri hierarchy, who moved swiftly to take a firm stance after full-time. Club officials underlined the vital boundaries of respect in modern football, dismissing blind tribalism as an excuse to trample over basic human decency.

Condemning the disruption through an official club statement, Juventus insisted: "No rivalry can justify a lack of respect during a minute's silence. Honouring the memory of those being remembered and coming together in remembrance during moments of commemoration is a shared responsibility that transcends allegiances and colours."