Juventus, Bernasconi also on the list for a move out wide

The international break doesn't just disrupt clubs and teams, with players pulled away and sent back to their national sides. It also gives clubs a chance to look ahead and work out how to strengthen their squad before the January transfer window.
Luciano Spalletti's Juventus have been looking for a left-back, or at least a wide player, to complete a department where Zeki Celik, Pierre Kalulu and the returning utility man Andrea Cambiaso, whom Spalletti has also tried in midfield, need at least one more option. One of the names under consideration is Atalanta's Lorenzo Bernasconi.