Juventus, Atletico and Liverpool fell into the trap: a warning to Barcelona before the Istanbul clash

Galatasaray welcome Barcelona to Istanbul on Tuesday in the second round of the Champions League league phase, and Turkish supporters have been counting down the days, according to reports in Turkey and Spain.

Turkish outlets have spent the build-up poring over what the Spanish papers have made of the tie, Barcelona's first trip to Istanbul in four years.

Their last meeting came in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 in March 2022. Xavi Hernandez's side won it and went through, Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang supplying the goals in a 2-1 victory.