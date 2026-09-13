Juventus, a defeat born of confusion, presumption and Spalletti’s wrong choices. Adzic scores... and David scores too!

Juventus' defeat away to Sassuolo hurts more for the way it happened than for the three points the Old Lady dropped. At the Mapei Stadium, as well as handing master Spalletti a defeat against his pupil Aquilani, it was a loss shaped by the confusion Juventus showed all night, on the pitch and on the bench.





Juventus' starting line-up was almost forced, especially in midfield, given the long injury list, but the substitutions and the management of the closing stages, by Spalletti and by a number of players, raise doubts.





Bringing on Zhegrova was clearly the right call, given the brace scored by the Kosovo international, but doubts remain over taking off Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez at the same time, for Zhegrova and Woltemade. Kolo Muani probably should have gone instead, a ghost once again tonight. Spalletti stuck with him and after the match explained that he intends to keep placing his trust in the Frenchman.