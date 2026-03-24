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Emanuele Tramacere

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Juve on Rüdiger: "Treatment is over, I'm 100%. I play a physical game, but I'm not a risk." Talks underway for a free transfer, Real's move

Juventus
A. Ruediger
Real Madrid
Transfers

The German centre-back’s future hangs in the balance, but now that his injury problems are behind him, he wants to finish the season – including the World Cup – on a high.

Since Antonio Rüdiger returned from his latest knee injury, Real Madrid have recorded eight wins and just one defeat in nine matches, including a stunning elimination of Manchester City over the two-legged Champions League round of 16 tie, effectively neutralising – or almost neutralising – an attacking force of the calibre of Erling Haaland.


Often criticised unfairly for his approach to the role, the German centre-back has recently found himself at the centre of debate not only for his aggressive style on the pitch, but also and above all for the issue surrounding his future and his contract,which expires on 30 June 2026, making him a potential free agent.


Juventus are attempting to capitalise on this contractual void, with Rüdiger confirming in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that he is finally back to 100% fitness.

  • "CURE FINITE"

    "I feel really good and I’m relieved to have finished my treatment. From August to September 2024, there was always something wrong, but now I can play full matches without any problems. Last year, I often trained and played only by taking painkillers, then in January the situation got worse and I realised I had to stop, partly because the World Cup is coming up in the summer. In the past, I put my health aside because I wanted to be 100% for the team. There’s nothing I hate more than letting my teammates down. Since my knee operation, I’ve learnt to better understand when it’s time to stop.”

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  • "I'VE GOT A TOUGH STYLE; I KNOW WHO TO GO AFTER"

    "Being a tough defender is in my blood. If you want to excel in one-on-one situations at this level, you can’t be passive or gentle. You have to make the attacker realise they’re in for a tough time. It’s all about mindset. If an opponent gets riled up easily, I take advantage of that. I analyse players thoroughly in advance, sometimes even preparing video breakdowns. I know straight away who to target with my physical strength."

  • "I'M NOT A RISK"

    "I pose absolutely no risk to my teams. (...) Nine years without a red card on the pitch is no coincidence. Even the number of yellow cards I’ve received is far lower than many people think. It is precisely this style of play that enabled me to sign for Real Madrid. They appreciate me for it."

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  • THE CONTRACT AND ITS RENEWAL

    Real Madrid rate Rudiger highly, but so far, given his physical condition, the renewal of his contract with the Spanish club has remained a closed chapter, tucked away in Florentino Pérez’s desk drawer. The club’s clear intention is to further rejuvenate the squad, and the German, born in 1993 and having just turned 33, did not feature in the club’s plans. However, his up-and-down season and the improvement in results that coincided with his return to the pitch have opened up a glimmer of hope for him to stay, even though formal negotiations have not yet begun.

  • JUVE ARE GIVING IT A GO: CONTACTS

    Barring any surprises, Luciano Spalletti and Juventus will continue their partnership next season (the contract renewal simply needs to be put in writing), and the Tuscan manager has included among his requests a physical, highly experienced centre-back to partner Bremer and shore up the defence.


    Rüdiger would represent a free transfer opportunity not to be missed, with initial contact with his entourage, according to Tuttosport, already having been made. Spalletti, incidentally, has already worked with Rüdiger during his time at Roma and considers him a centre-back of even greater value than the Brazilian, if possible.

  • THE OFFER AND THE CONTRACT

    In Madrid, Rudiger earns €9 million net per season plus bonuses, though these figures are set to fall inevitably even if he renews his contract with Real Madrid. Juventus’s plan is to offer the player a two-year deal with an option for a third year, worth €5–6 million per season, and the key negotiations would therefore centre on the signing-on bonus and agent fees.



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