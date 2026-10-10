Liverpool plot SHOCK £60m swoop for out-of-favour Barcelona defender

Liverpool have been placed on high alert regarding the availability of Barcelona defender Kounde. According to Football Insider, the Premier League club have been informed that an offer of £60 million (€71m) could be enough to secure his services.

The Frenchman has seen his status at Barca significantly weaken in recent months. Once considered an untouchable asset, the defender is now facing an uncertain future under the guidance of manager Flick.

While £60m remains a hefty financial commitment, the establishment of a clear asking price marks a major breakthrough. It signals Barca's willingness to negotiate for a player who previously seemed completely off the market.