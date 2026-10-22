The eighth round kicks off the day after tomorrow, Sunday 25 October. Al-Faisaly travel to face Al-Khaleej in Saihat, Al-Ettifaq host Al-Taawoun in Dammam, and Al-Riyadh meet Al-Kholood in the Saudi capital.

Al-Hilal face the pick of the round, hosting Al-Fateh at their Riyadh stadium. Al-Najma take on Al-Watan at the Education Department Stadium in Unaizah, while Al-Jabalain travel to face Al-Orobah in Al-Jouf.

Two heavyweight clashes in Jeddah close the opening day: Al-Ahli meet Damac and Al-Ittihad take on Neom.

Monday 26 October brings four matches. Al-Hazem host Al-Wehda in Al-Rass, and Al-Okhdood face Al-Fayha at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha.

In Medina, Al-Ansar meet Al-Tadhamon. The round then wraps up with a fierce clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.