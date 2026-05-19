His arrival is perfectly timed, as a major defensive reshuffle is underway at the Bernabéu. Under incoming manager José Mourinho, Real plan to deploy Dean Huijsen, Rüdiger and Eder Militao—currently injured—at the heart of defence for the coming season.

However, the same report places a question mark over talented youngster Raul Asencio's future, and David Alaba's time in Madrid appears to be coming to an end. The Austrian's expiring contract will not be renewed, so he must leave the club.

With Militao's recovery still uncertain, strengthening the back line is a top priority. Last Sunday, reports emerged that Josko Gvardiol had been offered to the club by his representatives.

The Manchester City defensive all-rounder is reportedly eyeing a new challenge amid the club's impending generational change. Although Real have adopted a passive stance on the Croatian so far, their defensive woes could soon force the club to act.