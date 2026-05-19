Accordingly, the German international has accepted the Royal Club's contract extension and will wear the white shirt for another season. However, to secure his future at the club, the uncompromising centre-back apparently had to drop his initial demands.
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Jose Mourinho is said to be counting on him: will Antonio Rüdiger stay at Real Madrid for another year?
Reports indicate that Rüdiger had initially hoped for a new two-year contract. In the end, however, he accepted that, once a player reaches a certain age, the club's policy is applied without exception to every professional.
For years, the club's ironclad policy has been to extend the contracts of players over thirty by only one year at a time.
- Getty Images Sport
Rüdiger has been dogged by serious injury problems.
The Berlin-born centre-back endured a trying season on the pitch. Recurrent physical problems dogged the defender for months, eventually forcing him into surgery.
That procedure followed a lengthy medical odyssey that included a pivotal consultation with a specialist in London, where the treatment finally resolved his pain. In recent weeks, the German centre-back has looked fit and unburdened, delivering consistent performances that underline his return to full fitness.
Rüdiger has rejected a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia.
Since joining Concha Espina on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, he first had to battle for a place in the starting line-up, but he soon became an absolute mainstay under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti. Chronic hip and knee problems last year forced him to push his body to the limit. Out of loyalty to club and coaching staff, he gutted out the final stages of the campaign despite the pain.
In recent years his management has fielded several offers, including a mega-bid from Saudi Arabia, yet leaving the Spanish capital was never an option for Rüdiger. His hunger for top-level titles was the decisive factor in his choice to stay at Real, where, according to AS, he believes his mission is far from complete.
- AFP
Is a shake-up looming in Real Madrid's defence?
His arrival is perfectly timed, as a major defensive reshuffle is underway at the Bernabéu. Under incoming manager José Mourinho, Real plan to deploy Dean Huijsen, Rüdiger and Eder Militao—currently injured—at the heart of defence for the coming season.
However, the same report places a question mark over talented youngster Raul Asencio's future, and David Alaba's time in Madrid appears to be coming to an end. The Austrian's expiring contract will not be renewed, so he must leave the club.
With Militao's recovery still uncertain, strengthening the back line is a top priority. Last Sunday, reports emerged that Josko Gvardiol had been offered to the club by his representatives.
The Manchester City defensive all-rounder is reportedly eyeing a new challenge amid the club's impending generational change. Although Real have adopted a passive stance on the Croatian so far, their defensive woes could soon force the club to act.
Antonio Rüdiger: His statistics at Real Madrid
Competitive matches Goals Assists 182 8 4