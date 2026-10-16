Real Madrid turned a 1-3 deficit into a 4-3 win over Roma with three goals in the closing minutes. Stunning stuff. It still could not mask the problems haunting Jose Mourinho's side.
Madrid's character shone through when it mattered, and the substitutes made the difference in exceptional fashion. But what happened may be further evidence that the team remains a long way from finding the balance it needs, despite boasting a galaxy of the world's leading stars.
Mourinho has collided with a reality he may well have known about from the outset: assembling big names does not necessarily mean building a complete system. A team with Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, plus its emerging talents, ought to have enormous options at its disposal. Yet at certain stages it suffers from weak collective pressing, blurred roles and problems playing out from the back.
That is where the real battle begins for the Portuguese. He needs to improve performances, and he needs to take decisions that may clash with the standing of some of his stars.