Real Madrid's first problem is not a lack of talent or an absence of individual solutions, but rather how those capabilities are deployed within a cohesive collective system. Having two wingers capable of settling matches with their skill and pace is not enough if the team does not commit to pressing, covering and moving as a single unit, particularly against opponents who are adept at retaining the ball and playing out of pressure.

Vinicius Junior represents one of the most prominent issues that needs addressing, not only because of his repeated grumbling and protests that may scatter his focus, but also because of what his position demands in terms of commitment to the defensive system.

High pressing does not begin with the midfielders and defenders. It requires the forwards and wingers to move at the same moment. Otherwise, the surging runs of some players turn into effort without effectiveness, and the opponent can easily bypass the first line and reach the spaces behind it.

Read also: Asia's best player award: a fierce contest between Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan

As for Mbappe, the dilemma is not about his goalscoring abilities, but about the extent of his involvement in the collective work when Real Madrid do not have the ball. In some scenarios, the opponent can easily bypass him in the pressing process, especially when the rest of the players do not move with the required coordination.

Pairing him with Vinicius also obliges Mourinho to find a balance between attacking freedom and defensive responsibilities, so that the team's individual superiority does not turn into a collective weakness.

That is precisely where the difficulty of the task appears. Can Mourinho impose discipline on stars who are accustomed to enjoying a great deal of freedom, or will he be forced to make concessions in order to preserve dressing-room stability?

The Portuguese coach is known for his ability to take sharp decisions when he feels the team's interests demand it. But applying this philosophy at Real Madrid is different from any other experience, because of the scale of the stardom and the media and fan pressures surrounding every decision.