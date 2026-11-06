Joi Elite League: Riyadh derby, summit meets bottom, and Al-Hilal's return in round ten

One fixture towers over this round: Al-Ahli against Al-Ettifaq, kicking off on Sunday at the Jeddah club's stadium.
Al-Ahli arrive having escaped a certain defeat in the Jeddah derby. They trailed Al-Ittihad for long spells before snatching a last-gasp draw in the previous round.
That equaliser kept Al-Ahli unbeaten in this Roshn Saudi Pro League campaign. It also cost them the chance to chase Al-Ittihad for top spot, leaving them second on 19 points, four adrift of "the Doyen".
Fresh from that fiery derby, "the Classy" now face a brutal test. Al-Ettifaq boast the strongest attack in the league and are the only side to have outscored them, 30 goals to 22.
Form, though, has deserted the Dammam club. Inconsistency has plagued their results: five wins sit alongside four defeats, two of those coming in the last three rounds.
They stirred in the previous round, seeing off Al-Ansar 2-1 to climb to 15 points and sixth place.
Beat Al-Ahli and everything changes. Handing the leaders their first loss would lift Al-Ettifaq to 18 points, just one behind their hosts and right back in the hunt.