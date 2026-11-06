Joi Elite League: Riyadh derby, summit meets bottom, and Al-Hilal's return in round ten

The tenth round kicks off on Saturday 7 November. Al-Akhdoud face Al-Tadamon at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, before Al-Khaleej travel to face defending champions Al-Hazm.

A Riyadh derby rounds off the opening day, with Al-Nassr hosting Al-Riyadh at their stadium in the Saudi capital.

Sunday 8 November promises more heat. Al-Hilal return to action against Damac at Princess Nourah University Stadium in Riyadh.

Expect Al-Fateh to prove a tough visitor to Al-Khaleed in Al-Rass. Al-Orobah face Al-Qadsiah at Al-Jouf University Stadium, and Neom host Al-Watan at Al-Watani Club Stadium in Tabuk.

Top meets bottom at Abasco Stadium in Medina, where leaders Al-Ittihad travel to face rock-bottom Al-Ansar. Al-Ahli host Al-Ettifaq in the standout fixture of the round.

Monday 9 November closes the round, with Al-Najma facing Al-Wehda at the Education Directorate Stadium in Unaizah. Both Al-Taawoun against Al-Jabalain and Al-Faisaly against Al-Feiha have been postponed until 18 December.