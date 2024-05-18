'Johnson hates Khune! You disrespected Itu, Kaizer Chiefs used him to sell tickets, no honouring' - Fans furious after keeper is benched

The Glamour Boys supporters are unhappy with the technical bench for not starting the experienced goalkeeper in PSL outing.

On Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs honoured legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune for his services at the club for the last 25 years.

The fans had anticipated to see the 36-year-old start for the club for the first time since November 11, 2023, against Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League, but coach Cavin Johnson stuck to Bruce Bvuma.

The South Africans are unhappy with the decision not to give the former Bafana Bafana keeper a starting berth in the team's final home game this season.

Here are their comments as sampled by GOAL.