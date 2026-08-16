John Stones marks Inter debut with stunning goal as former Manchester City star targets Champions League glory

Stones has officially arrived in Italian football, and he did so with the kind of clinical efficiency usually reserved for the elite strikers he is paid to stop. Making his first appearance for Inter in a pre-season friendly against Real Betis, the England international required only a matter of minutes to etch his name onto the scoresheet. Entering the fray with just twenty minutes remaining on the clock, Stones showcased the technical grace.

The decisive moment arrived late in the game when Stones ventured forward for a set-piece. Showing the predatory instincts of a seasoned number nine, he rose to meet a delivered ball and executed a superb right-footed flick toward the far post. It was a finish described by onlookers as "Lautaro-esque" in its execution and timing, securing a 1-0 victory for the Italian giants.