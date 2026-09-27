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'I want to assist him!' - Joao Felix targets iconic role in Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for 1,000 goals
The race for a historic milestone
Ronaldo is rapidly approaching a milestone that would mark one of the most remarkable achievements in football history. At 41 years of age, the legendary forward shows no signs of slowing down, having already surpassed the 900-goal mark. Currently sitting on 979 career goals, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is just 21 strikes away from reaching the monumental 1,000-goal landmark.
Ronaldo has made seven appearances for Al-Nassr across all competitions this season, scoring three goals so far. The veteran forward will be keen to add to his tally when he features for Portugal against Norway in the Nations League today.
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Felix targets the ultimate assist
In a recent interview with AS, Felix was candid about his personal goals regarding his legendary compatriot. During the discussion, he made his intentions very clear, stating: 'I want to offer an assist to Cristiano for his 1,000th goal.' This ambition highlights the synergy between the two players, who have spent significant time together on the international stage.
Ronaldo featured in Portugal's Nations League opener on Thursday, where Jorge Jesus's side secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a decisive strike from Felix. Competing in League A Group 4, Portugal will follow up today's clash against Norway with two more fixtures during the current international window: a trip to face Denmark on October 1, before meeting Norway once again on October 4.
A new level of maturity
Felix is enjoying a particularly productive spell. Named the best player in Al-Nassr's recent league title triumph, the former Atletico Madrid forward believes he has taken a significant step forward since his move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2025. Indeed, the Portuguese international has established himself as a central figure for the club, registering 30 goals and 22 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.
Discussing his growth, Felix explained: 'As a player, I feel better. I understand the game better, the different phases of a match. It's not the same to be 26 as it is to be 20 or 21.' This self-assessment comes at a time when he is enjoying a positive run of form, evidenced by his recent goal against Wales.
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Felix opens up on Portugal's World Cup exit
Felix also reflected on Portugal's failure to meet expectations at the recent World Cup, where they suffered a premature exit in the round of 16 following a tight 1-0 defeat to Spain. Dismissing suggestions that the campaign was an utter disaster, the forward offered a pragmatic view on the elimination, saying: 'No. Naturally, we wanted to go further, but well, we played against Spain, who were the best team in the World Cup, and... We had the game right there and in the end they scored that goal. That's football.'
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