Getty Images Sport
Jesse Lingard in advanced talks over Serie A transfer as ex-Man Utd star set to snub Premier League return
Lingard available on a free transfer
Lingard agreed to mutually terminate his contract with FC Seoul after 67 games and 19 goals for the South Korean side. The former Manchester United star described his time with Seoul as "unbelievable" and said he would "always be grateful for the opportunity to play for such a massive club." Lingard signed off with a goal in his final game against Melbourne City and has since been linked with several clubs, including Wrexham. The 33-year-old told the Guardian at the time he would be "open” to new challenges in “Europe, Saudi, UAE …” and now appears to be closing in on a new challenge in Serie A.
- Getty
Lingard in 'advanced talks' with Serie A club
Lingard has spoken to Premier League clubs regarding a potential transfer but is now in "advanced talks" with Serie A sides, according to the Daily Mail. There's no detail yet of where exactly Lingard may end up, but he will certainly not be the only former Manchester United player plying his trade in Italy. Scott McTominay, Rasmus Hojlund and Romelu Lukaku are all currently enjoying life with Napoli, while David De Gea joined Fiorentina as a free agent in 2024 after a season on the sidelines. McTominay, who won the league in his first season with Napoli, has explained how life in Italy is different to the Premier League. He said: "The Premier League and Serie A are very, very different. I feel like in Italy it’s more tactical and in the Premier League it can be a little bit more chaotic at times, backwards and forwards, more like a basketball game."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'100% work mode' - Lingard hits back at critics
Since leaving Seoul, Lingard has also hit back at those who have criticised his professionalism throughout this career. He told Sky Sports: “In life, in general, outside football, inside football, there is always going to be tough times mentally when you are not playing well and you are getting stick from fans. Sometimes you have to go through that and learn and I have learnt through all of that and now I am at a point where I don’t care what anyone says, I don’t care what anyone thinks - at the end of the day they are just words. I don’t listen to any negative stuff. The majority of the stuff is positive and everyone I have met since being in Manchester has been positive so, for me, I like to be a good guy, put smiles on people’s faces, be the bubbly guy but when it is time to work, I work. I think that’s been misconstrued over the years because people think he messes about a lot and stuff. They say he is always dancing, of course I am going to dance - I love a good dance in the right place and the right time. But when I am on the training pitch and on a game day, it is 100% work mode.”
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Lingard?
Lingard has shown off footage of himself training in Dubai over the winter as he bids to be ready to return to competitive action once a deal is agreed. The 33-year-old will surely be eager to get back to work as soon as possible after a brief time out of the game since leaving Seoul, as he looks to continue a career that has previously seen him spend time with Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Derby and West Ham after coming through Manchester United's academy.
Advertisement