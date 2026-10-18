Martinez received treatment on the pitch for eight minutes before being carried off on a stretcher. In hospital, he was also diagnosed with a concussion, as manager Xabi Alonso later confirmed, according to ANSA. This morning, the goalkeeper who won the World Cup in 2022 posted a photo of himself in hospital with a message for the fans on his social media channels. "Thank you all for the messages. The operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet. I'll be back on the pitch in a few weeks."







