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Everton v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Jaw fracture: Dibu Martinez underwent surgery this morning. His condition

E. Martinez
Chelsea

The Argentinian also suffered a concussion.

Emiliano Martinez, the Chelsea goalkeeper, will return to action "in a few weeks" after undergoing an operation this morning for an injury he picked up in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton. The 34-year-old Argentina international suffered a fractured jaw following an accidental collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the second half of yesterday's match at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

  • Martinez received treatment on the pitch for eight minutes before being carried off on a stretcher. In hospital, he was also diagnosed with a concussion, as manager Xabi Alonso later confirmed, according to ANSA. This morning, the goalkeeper who won the World Cup in 2022 posted a photo of himself in hospital with a message for the fans on his social media channels. "Thank you all for the messages. The operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet. I'll be back on the pitch in a few weeks."





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24 Oct 2026

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