Martinez spent eight minutes receiving treatment on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher. He was taken to hospital, where he was also diagnosed with a concussion, manager Xabi Alonso later confirmed, according to ANSA. This morning, the goalkeeper who won the World Cup in 2022 posted a photo of himself in hospital on his social media channels, with a message to fans. "Thank you all for your messages. The operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet. I'll be back on the pitch in a few weeks."







