Emiliano Martinez, goalkeeper for Chelsea, will return to action "in a few weeks" after an operation he underwent this morning for an injury he sustained in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton. The 34-year-old Argentina international suffered a fractured jaw in an accidental collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during the second half of yesterday's match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
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Jaw fracture: Dibu Martinez undergoes surgery this morning. His condition
Martinez spent eight minutes receiving treatment on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher. He was taken to hospital, where he was also diagnosed with a concussion, manager Xabi Alonso later confirmed, according to ANSA. This morning, the goalkeeper who won the World Cup in 2022 posted a photo of himself in hospital on his social media channels, with a message to fans. "Thank you all for your messages. The operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet. I'll be back on the pitch in a few weeks."
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