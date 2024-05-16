Jasond Gonzalez, Mduduzi Mdantsane, and the 10 most disappointing signings of the 2023-24 PSL season - ranked

GOAL looks at how the players who were signed at the start of this season turned out for their teams as the league is about to be wrapped up.

During pre-season, PSL teams made reinforcements to different departments and hoped that the new players fit in like a glove to hand. There have been a number of players who have been doing well, such as Ribeiro Costa at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilian-born forward is among the best players in the league as he is mentioned in the same sentence with the top goal-getters in the PSL.

However, there are those who have been disappointing, and here, we reflect on some of the signings that we made by various clubs and rank the worst of the lot.