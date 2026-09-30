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Tottenham left sweating over Jan Paul van Hecke injury as Netherlands defender suffers fitness blow ahead of Man Utd clash
Van Hecke forced out of Netherlands camp
Van Hecke has become the latest Premier League star to fall victim to the international break, with the Dutchman withdrawing from the Oranje squad due to injury. The 26-year-old, who moved to North London from Brighton during the summer transfer window, sustained a foot injury during the Netherlands' 2-1 victory over Serbia on Sunday. Reports from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf indicate that the defender will not travel for Thursday night's fixture against Greece as he continues to struggle with the ailment.
The Dutch publication reports that Van Hecke is 'suffering too much from a foot injury' that was sustained against Serbia at the weekend. Despite his desire to represent his country, the situation reached a breaking point during a recent practice session. The report further notes that Van Hecke did reportedly try to train on Wednesday morning but 'had to drop out quickly.'
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Fitness concerns ahead of Manchester United trip
The timing of the injury is particularly troublesome for Spurs, who are scheduled to face Manchester United on October 10. Van Hecke has been an ever-present figure in Roberto De Zerbi's starting line-up since his arrival, playing every single minute of the Premier League campaign so far. Even though his individual form has come under scrutiny, he remains a cornerstone of the tactical setup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Van Hecke has made six appearances across all competitions for Tottenham so far this season, directly contributing with a single goal scored during the 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa. The Dutch defender has been a near-constant presence in the squad, missing just a single fixture when he was rested for the 3-1 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool.
Oranje's Nations League campaign so far
The Netherlands currently occupy second place in Group 2 with four points, following a 1-1 draw against Germany and a 2-1 victory over Serbia. After facing Greece on Thursday, the Dutch side will wrap up the current international break by hosting Serbia on October 4.
Van Hecke is not the only casualty for the Oranje, with the Dutch squad hit hard by injuries during this international window. Cody Gakpo was forced off with an injury during the Serbia clash, adding to the earlier blow suffered by Brian Brobbey against Germany.
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Spurs' nightmare start and daunting run ahead
Van Hecke's injury comes at a perilous time for Tottenham, who find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from their opening five matches. Things could get even tougher for Spurs as a daunting run of fixtures lies ahead; following their trip to Manchester United, they host Coventry City on October 19 before traveling to face Chelsea on October 24.
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