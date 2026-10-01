Ivan Toney denies nightclub assault as England striker appears in court and elects jury trial

Toney appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning to formally respond to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 30-year-old striker, who currently plays in the Saudi Pro League, stood in the dock to confirm his personal details before entering a plea of not guilty. The legal proceedings follow a Metropolitan Police investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred in central London during the winter of 2025.

According to ESPN, the prosecution, led by Tom Heslop, provided a brief outline of the allegations during the 10-minute hearing. It is alleged that Toney was involved in a confrontation with a man named Saber Da Silva at 100 Wardour Street, a venue in Soho, on December 6 last year. Heslop told the court that the two individuals 'squared up to each other,' and it is further alleged that Toney 'lunged forward and headbutted the complainant, followed by a few punches.'