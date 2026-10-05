Italy, zero minutes in four matches for Samuele Inacio: what happens now?

Previous press conferences had already made one thing clear: Mancini still did not see him as 100 per cent ready, unlike the others who had already made their debuts. The head coach ruled out any change of nationality despite having no guarantee he could give him minutes, stressing that he still needs more game time before he is "ready for Italy".

"I know that Inacio is a lad who needs to make appearances to be 'ours' and so that he does not think about going somewhere else in another shirt. But I believe he is already... tied down because he has come through all the youth levels with Italy. If we think he can come in and play, that is wrong, because we need to give him time: he is a lad who still has to develop physically as well. But he has important qualities"