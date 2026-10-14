Two years on, San Siro will once again host one of the most compelling fixtures in European and world football. Tickets are on sale for Italy v France, the national team's final home match in the UEFA Nations League group, on Thursday 12 November (8.45pm) at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.





Fans can buy tickets at authorised Vivaticket outlets and on the ticketing.figc.it website. Discounted rates are available for families, under-12s, under-18s, over-65s and university students.





Italy return to Milan

On 15 May 1910, Italy played their historic first match in Milan against France, winning 6-2 at the Arena Civica. Ten years later, on 18 January 1920, they beat Les Bleus 9-4, their biggest victory in the Lombard capital. Milan ranks second only to Rome for national-team matches hosted, with 64: 39 wins, 19 draws and six defeats. Home to the Italian Football Federation between 1905 and 1911, the city has seen Italy play at four venues: the Arena Civica, the Velodromo Sempione (demolished in 1928), the Campo Milan di Viale Lombardia and the Stadio di San Siro, named after Giuseppe Meazza since 3 March 1980.





Italy will return to the Meazza a year after their 4-1 defeat by Norway in their final World Cup qualifying group match and two years after their 3-1 defeat by France in the Nations League. The Azzurri have lost their last three matches in Milan, having previously gone unbeaten there for almost a century, 96 years exactly, from a 2-1 defeat by Hungary in January 1925 to a 2-1 defeat by Spain in October 2021.



