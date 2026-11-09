Next matches ITA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 FRA

Francesca, Kean and Leonardo, three young people who survived the tragedy in Crans-Montana, arrived in Coverciano late in the morning. They toured the Federal Technical Centre and will also visit the Football Museum. There, they met national team head coach Roberto Mancini. According to the Figc, he joked and chatted with them before he and Club Italia president Claudio Ranieri and Azzurri team manager Gabriele Oriali gave the three young people the national team shirts of their football idols. At lunch, the three joined the Azzurri and European and world champion Paralympic swimmer Luca Da Prato, who was accompanied by Roberto Bonanni, team leader and head coach of the Italian Paralympic swimming team.

At around lunchtime, another team arrived on the other side of Coverciano with a trophy they had lifted in England last July: the CP national team, winners of the World Championship at the first international tournament held since the FIGC was recognised as a Paralympic federation. The trophy was handed over to the Football Museum, where it now forms part of the collection telling more than a century of Azzurri history.