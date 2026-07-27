Malagò will look to reaffirm verbally his absolute faith in the project put forward by Maldini and Leonardo, a plan that goes beyond the decision over the name of the head coach tasked with leading the new Azzurri era as they target qualification for the 2030 World Cup. If, however, the technical director and his adviser were to make their intransigence over Pirlo's profile clear, the FIGC president would be forced to accept their resignations and has already identified Giorgio Chiellini as the ideal figure to take on the role of technical director. With one of Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte as head coach.