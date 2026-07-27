What happens now? The sudden turn in the search for Italy's new head coach, and the Andrea Pirlo affair, could trigger a full-blown earthquake inside the Italian Football Federation. According to several sources, newly appointed technical director Paolo Maldini and his right-hand man Leonardo are ready to resign if FIGC president Malagò turns to a coach who does not fit their ideas.
Translated by
Italy, it is the day of the decisive meeting between Malagò, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo: will there be resignations or can the issue still be resolved?
Decisive meeting
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Malago, Maldini and Leonardo are due to hold a hugely important, potentially decisive meeting in Rome today, where it will become clear whether there is still any room to continue a collaboration that began just under three weeks ago. The newly elected Federation president will try to convince the men he put in charge of the project to rebuild the national team, which also includes a restructuring of the youth sides, that the appointment of Andrea Pirlo was in fact incompatible, for reasons of appropriateness, with the ethical principles that the role of head coach entails.
Chiellini is ready
Malagò will look to reaffirm verbally his absolute faith in the project put forward by Maldini and Leonardo, a plan that goes beyond the decision over the name of the head coach tasked with leading the new Azzurri era as they target qualification for the 2030 World Cup. If, however, the technical director and his adviser were to make their intransigence over Pirlo's profile clear, the FIGC president would be forced to accept their resignations and has already identified Giorgio Chiellini as the ideal figure to take on the role of technical director. With one of Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte as head coach.
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