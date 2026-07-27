According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Malagò, Maldini and Leonardo are due to hold a hugely important, decisive meeting in Rome today, where it will become clear whether there is still room to continue a collaboration that began just under three weeks ago. The newly elected Federation president will try to convince the two men he put in charge of the project to rebuild the Italy national team, which also includes a restructuring of the youth sides, that the appointment of Andrea Pirlo was indeed incompatible, for reasons of appropriateness, with the ethical principles the role of national-team manager entails. By tomorrow, when a Federal Council meeting will be held, Malagò also needs to present the name of the designated head coach to the various bodies of Italian football.