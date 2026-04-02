'It bothers me!' - Frustrated Nick Woltemade suggests his critics 'don't watch many Newcastle games'

Speaking to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Germany forward expressed his clear frustration at the narrative surrounding his recent performances for Newcastle. Despite being a regular fixture in the side, some supporters and pundits have questioned his impact in the final third.

“It bothers me. If someone claims that I’m in a slump, I’d argue that this person doesn’t watch many Newcastle games,” Woltemade said, directly addressing the negative feedback that has emerged during the second half of the campaign.