"It blew us away": Thomas Tuchel wowed England's football bosses at a secret meeting

"It's fair to say Thomas blew us away. He presented a PowerPoint plan on how to add a second star to the shirt, detailing every day of the next 18 months at St George's Park," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

Yet it was not just the content that impressed; the German coach also commanded attention with the "passion and eloquence" of his delivery. "It was brilliant." The meeting is said to have taken place in a specially hired room at Munich Airport, with all parties arriving on different flights to avoid attention. Ultimately, Tuchel prevailed over a host of other candidates and got the job.

Bullingham also revealed that the FA had relied on detailed data analysis to identify the ideal candidate, explaining, "There are some amazing things you can do with data, such as seeing which managers are good at developing players, which are good in knockout tournaments, and so on."