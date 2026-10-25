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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Is the Clásico turning into a disaster? Courtois blow puts Mourinho to a terrifying test

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
L. Yamal
T. Courtois
J. Mourinho
Raphinha
Originals
Analysis
Spain
Belgium
Portugal
Brazil

The Madrid defence faces a difficult task to protect its goal

Real Madrid head into Sunday evening's Clasico against Barcelona, the tenth round of La Liga, with their defensive worries deepening against a rival in devastating attacking form.

Jose Mourinho's side have kept just two clean sheets in their first 12 matches this season. Now they have been dealt a fresh blow, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ruled out at the last moment through illness.

The timing could hardly be worse. Barcelona have scored 39 goals in their opening nine league games, a rate of more than four per match, and they host their great rivals knowing Real Madrid must do without their first-choice keeper, according to the medical statement the club issued on Sunday afternoon.

Read also: "Everyone has failed there": a strongly worded warning to Nagelsmann about the Manchester United trap

  • Real Madrid's defence fails to hold firm, and Barcelona capitalise on every chance

    Real Madrid's defensive problems have lingered since last season. The team have struggled to implement a cohesive collective defensive system, and the attacking players have drawn criticism for failing to provide the required defensive support.

    Mourinho's side have kept clean sheets against only Malaga and Villarreal in La Liga, both at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to a statistic published by As ahead of the match.

    That tells you the scale of the challenge facing the Portuguese coach against a Barcelona attack in exceptional form. The Catalans have won their first nine league matches, scoring 39 goals and conceding nine, to equal the best start in the competition's history, a record Real Madrid set in the 1968-1969 season.

    Across all competitions, Barcelona have piled up 50 goals and conceded 15 in 12 matches, according to statistics.

    Read also: The secret in Ronaldo's experience: Rooney advises Carrick to solve the Fernandez crisis

  • Yamal and Raphinha: a devastating attack

    Lamine Yamal has become one of Barcelona's deadliest attacking weapons. The teenager has scored 8 goals and laid on 6 assists in his first 9 league matches, taking him to 14 goal contributions, according to statistics from "Opta".

    Yamal is far from Barcelona's only threat. The team's attacking efficiency has shone through in a string of big wins, among them a clean 5-0 over Elche, another 5-0 against Valencia and a 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander, before they put five past Real Betis in a 5-2 victory. They may have lost 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but their domestic record proves they punish any defensive lapse. That leaves Real Madrid's players with a clear task: close down the spaces and stop the ball reaching Barcelona's playmakers with ease.

    Read also: Real Madrid overtake Barcelona: a big European leap for Trabzonspor


  • Courtois absence doubles Mourinho's fears ahead of the Clasico

    Real Madrid's troubles mounted just hours before the Clasico. The club announced that Thibaut Courtois had been ruled out with flu symptoms, calling up young goalkeeper Ilya Folushin in his place.

    Losing Courtois deals the Royal Club a heavy blow. The Belgian had been an influential figure in rescuing his side during recent matches, and Madrid now need a far more solid defensive display to handle Barcelona's attack.

    Courtois played 12 matches for Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League before the Clasico, totalling 1,080 minutes. He conceded 14 goals, made 45 saves and kept a clean sheet in only two of them, according to statistics from Real Madrid's official website.

    In La Liga alone, the Belgian played 9 matches and conceded 9 goals, making 29 saves at a save percentage of 76.3%.

    Mourinho faces a complex and daunting tactical test that could turn the Clasico into a disaster. The challenge isn't limited to covering for his first-choice goalkeeper. It extends to fixing the collective flaw that has repeatedly let opponents reach his goal, with Barcelona's attacking arsenal as potent as it is.

    Sharpen the pressure from the front line, shrink the spaces between the lines. Those two factors will prove decisive if Real Madrid want to contain Barcelona and come away from the Clasico with a positive result.

    Read also: Catalonia unrest and memories of 2019: will the Clasico be postponed?


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25 Oct 2026

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