Is the Clásico turning into a disaster? Courtois blow puts Mourinho to a terrifying test

Real Madrid's troubles mounted just hours before the Clasico. The club announced that Thibaut Courtois had been ruled out with flu symptoms, calling up young goalkeeper Ilya Folushin in his place.
Losing Courtois deals the Royal Club a heavy blow. The Belgian had been an influential figure in rescuing his side during recent matches, and Madrid now need a far more solid defensive display to handle Barcelona's attack.
Courtois played 12 matches for Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League before the Clasico, totalling 1,080 minutes. He conceded 14 goals, made 45 saves and kept a clean sheet in only two of them, according to statistics from Real Madrid's official website.
In La Liga alone, the Belgian played 9 matches and conceded 9 goals, making 29 saves at a save percentage of 76.3%.
Mourinho faces a complex and daunting tactical test that could turn the Clasico into a disaster. The challenge isn't limited to covering for his first-choice goalkeeper. It extends to fixing the collective flaw that has repeatedly let opponents reach his goal, with Barcelona's attacking arsenal as potent as it is.
Sharpen the pressure from the front line, shrink the spaces between the lines. Those two factors will prove decisive if Real Madrid want to contain Barcelona and come away from the Clasico with a positive result.
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