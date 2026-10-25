Is the Clásico turning into a disaster? Courtois blow puts Mourinho to a terrifying test

Real Madrid head into Sunday evening's Clasico against Barcelona, the tenth round of La Liga, with their defensive worries deepening against a rival in devastating attacking form.

Jose Mourinho's side have kept just two clean sheets in their first 12 matches this season. Now they have been dealt a fresh blow, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ruled out at the last moment through illness.

The timing could hardly be worse. Barcelona have scored 39 goals in their opening nine league games, a rate of more than four per match, and they host their great rivals knowing Real Madrid must do without their first-choice keeper, according to the medical statement the club issued on Sunday afternoon.