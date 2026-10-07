FcInter1908 report that Petar Sucic's situation is under review. After a strong first season settling into life in Milan, the Croatian had hoped to earn more playing time, but that has not happened yet. Inter's midfield is even more crowded thanks to the arrival of Curtis Jones and Chivu's rotation has often left the former Dinamo man feeding on the scraps.





Off the pitch, that ties into Inter's ongoing contract renewals. From Carlos Augusto to Dimarco, via Calhanoglu and Bastoni, several of the side's key men still need a new agreement. The Croatian himself could soon be added to that list. His entourage believe the time has come to review their client’s salary, agreed some time ago and which guarantees him around €1.5 million. The midfielder is one of the lowest-paid players in the squad and wants his efforts on the pitch rewarded with a clear adjustment, a bit like what was recently done with Pio Esposito.





"In two or three months we will see what the situation is like," he had said from Croatia. That was Sucic's warning, with the midfielder having made only 5 appearances between the league and the Champions League, two of them as a starter. Among the players in the squad who play in his role, only Stankovic, Mkhitaryan and Calhanoglu, out since mid-September with an adductor problem, have played less than him. Last season he played 50 matches, half of them from the first minute.





Inter do not see the issue as an emergency because the player is under contract until 2030, so he is not among those nearing the end of their deals. Even so, it could become a problem if it ends up tied to Sucic's dissatisfaction over his limited minutes. There is no rush, but Inter know they have another issue to sort out.