Inter, the next signing will be in defence: who Finn Jeltsch is, he costs €40 million

Inter look almost flawless, but that is exactly why they cannot stop planning ahead. Planning for the next transfer windows has already begun, and after assessing the squad and reviewing last summer's business, defence looks the next area for major investment.

In the summer of 2026, the planned youth revolution, with Acerbi, De Vrij and Darmian set to leave, was effectively put on hold. The arrival of John Stones on a free transfer and the return of Benjamin Pavard from loan bought some time, but the idea now parked remains firmly in the directors' minds: Inter need a young, strong defender with significant room for growth.

If needed, Inter could even make a significant investment to get one, and that is why Finn Jeltsch is moving up their list of targets.