Inter are the team to beat, by all accounts. They have the most complete squad and look set to lead the way and dominate, at least in Italy. Yet some within the club, including Cristian Chivu, believe the team can, and must, improve further.

Chivu knows what he wants and has already made it clear (albeit subtly, including through the press) to the club. Inter have replied that they must make room in the squad before they can make any moves. As at the end of last summer, selling a player who is not currently central to Inter's plans could raise transfer funds: Luis Henrique.