Petar Sucic spoke to DAZN after Inter's 3-0 win over Parma, the match in which he opened the scoring for Inter: "I’m happy, the important thing today was to win. My playing time in this first part of the season? It’s too early to talk about my playing time, we’ll see in 2-3 months. I was only thinking about the minutes, not about leaving the club: everyone can talk and say what they want, but I know what I want to do and for me it’s important to play and help the team. Right now, I’m only interested in doing well with Inter and in the team doing well."





Then the Inter midfielder added: "Happy? I always am when I play. The important thing is that we won. They perhaps had one chance, we have to be satisfied with the win we achieved. I know what I want to do: help the team and do it in the best way. I don’t want to talk about the rumours regarding my playing time."



