Inter struggle, go down to 10 men, but claim their first Champions League win: 1-0 against Shakhtar

88' Double save - Josep Martinez silences his critics. First, he reacts superbly to turn Newerton's low shot behind for a corner. Then he flies across to deny Matvienko's header.





84' Chance - Thuram battles down the right and beats Matvienko before delivering a perfect ball into the middle of the box. Mkhitaryan has only Riznyk to beat but cannot adjust his body to shoot first time. He takes a touch to cut back inside, then fires wide.





79' Goal disallowed - Nazaryna's forward pass finds Newerton alone in front of Josep Martinez. He controls the ball and shoots into the net, but the assistant immediately raises his flag for clear offside.





77' Goal - Inter win back the ball and Mkhitaryan keeps it in play as he moves out to the left. He looks up and picks out Carlos Augusto with a perfectly weighted pass. Carlos Augusto gets the better of Bondar and beats the onrushing Riznyk.





69' Bastoni sent off - Bastoni picks up two yellow cards in just three minutes, leaving Inter down to 10 men. The centre-back gets the first for protesting to the fourth official. Then, as a corner unfolds amid plenty of provocation, he pushes Ocheretko with his hands to the face. Ocheretko makes the most of the shove and convinces the referee to show a second yellow card.





66' Chance - A miraculous intervention from Riznyk saves Shakhtar. Thuram receives the ball on the left, cuts inside past Marlon onto his right foot and unleashes a curling shot. A slight deflection sends it towards the far corner, but Riznyk flies across to turn it behind.





60' Chance - The new arrivals make an immediate impact. Diouf and Bisseck exchange passes on the run before Bisseck is stopped at the last moment in the box. The move continues, and the ball reaches Bonny. He cuts inside onto his right foot and shoots, but Riznyk saves.





55' Yellow card - Alisson tries a "Neymar-style" trick, lifting the ball over Dimarco's head and bursting forward. Thuram comes in hard and brings him down. Players crowd around to protest, and the referee books the Frenchman.





40' Chance - Inter survive! Barella loses Bondar at a corner from the right, and Bondar rises above him to head towards the corner of the goal. Josep Martinez flies across to palm it away.





21' Chance - Riznyk produces another excellent save to deny Bonny's shot on the turn from the edge of the box. The ball bounces around in the middle of the area, but Matvienko reaches it just ahead of Bonny.





19' Inter appeal - From a corner on the right, Akanji rises to nod the ball across and it strikes Marlon's bent arm. The ball stays loose, and Bonny fires over after a touch from Barella. Prime's refereeing analyst Calvarese says: "The arm is bent and it is not punishable."





7' - This time Inter are caught unprepared as Pedrinho carries the ball 30 metres and tries a left-footed shot from the edge of the box. A deflection takes it into the hands of Josep Martinez.





5' Chance - Inter win the ball back again, and Calhanoglu shoots from the edge of the box. His effort goes wide.





3' Chance - Sucic wins the ball and finds Bonny in the box. Bonny sets up Thuram, whose right-footed shot across goal draws a save from Riznyk.





0' Kick-off at the Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro at 21:00





Information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here