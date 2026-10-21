Josep Martínez 7.5: He handles what comes his way and earns his place in the match highlights three times. Late in the first half, he saves Bondar's header to keep the game level. His best work comes late on, with miraculous saves from Newerton and then Matvienko.





Akanji 5.5: Last season's giant feels like a distant memory. Opponents often beat him for pace, but more worrying are the short passes and clearances from the back that he gets wrong. Those should be routine for a player like him.





Bastoni 4.5: Back in a role that inevitably recalls Zenica and the disaster with Italy, he suffers the same outcome. He handles the defensive work well, then picks up two yellow cards in two minutes. It's an incredible gift to Shakhtar and a lapse in judgement that takes him back a few months.





Carlos Augusto 8: He can play as a wide centre-back, but Dimarco's condition makes that a waste of his talents. Once the Italian goes off, he pushes forward and covers the entire flank at full-back, defending well and attacking even better. His goal, another in this opening stretch of the season, is a breath of fresh air.





Spence 5: Timid and worried, he never gets into the game and always goes backwards when he has the ball. His first start is a failure.

(59' Diouf 6: His arrival at least gives the team a lift at a difficult moment. Bastoni's sending-off stalls that momentum and forces him to run backwards)





Barella 6: Despite plenty of misplaced passes, he brings the extra running and determination Inter need most. His work helps them feel their numerical disadvantage less.





Calhanoglu 5: He is visibly unhappy with Chivu when substituted, but the Romanian manager judges it well. After a shot that goes narrowly wide early in the first half, Calhanoglu is often late with his pressing and defensive cover.

(59' Zielinski 6: Basic, but less muddled than Calhanoglu in the playmaking role).





Sucic 5.5: He runs plenty, often to no effect. His pressing goes wrong and, at the most tense point after the sending-off, he picks up a completely avoidable yellow card that forces Chivu to substitute him

(from 73' Luis Henrique 6: An attacking wide player by trade, he finishes at full-back in a back four. Inexperience shows in a few wobbles, but could this be his future?)





Dimarco 5.5: Still short of his best, he fades after the 20th minute. Basic errors creep into his crosses, passes and even his set pieces, usually his speciality

(59' Bisseck 6.5: Inter need energy, and he has plenty. He battles and uses his physical strength right up to the 93rd minute)





Bonny 6: He and Thuram get in each other's way a little, but he still poses a threat on the few occasions the ball reaches him in a playable position.

(75' Mkhitaryan 6.5: With Bastoni's red card making the match harder to see out, he brings experience, calm and composure. A delightful assist for Carlos Augusto follows. His control with the ball at his feet lets him slow the tempo and keep things in hand, though he should do better with the chance from Thuram's assist)





Thuram 6.5: He starts well, then slows as Inter struggle to move the ball from defence to attack. Sensing that Bastoni's red card could affect them mentally, he accelerates and drags the Shakhtar defence behind him. His assist for Mkhitaryan deserves a better finish.





Manager Chivu 6: His initial selections fail to convince. Inter are far from both the side he wants and the one he was asked to produce after Bruges. To his credit, he reads the game well and secures the three points with his substitutions.