Josep Martínez 7.5: He handles everything that comes his way and earns three appearances in the match highlights. First, he saves Bondar's header at the end of the first half to keep the scores level. Late on, he produces miraculous saves from Newerton and then Matvienko.





Akanji 5.5: Last season's giant is a distant memory. Opponents catch him out for pace time and again, while he misplaces passes and long balls out from the back that should be routine for a player like him.





Bastoni 4.5: Back in a role that inevitably brings him back to Zenica and the disaster with Italy, he suffers the same fate. He handles the defensive work well, but two yellow cards in two minutes hand Shakhtar an incredible gift. It is a lapse in judgement that turns the clock back a few months.





Carlos Augusto 8: He can play as a wide centre-back, but given Dimarco's condition, Inter waste him there. Once the Italian goes off, Carlos Augusto pushes up and covers the entire flank as a full-back. He defends well and attacks even better. His latest goal at the start of this season is a breath of fresh air.





Spence 5: Timid and worried, he never gets into the game and always goes backwards when he has the ball. His first start is a failure.

(59' Diouf 6: His introduction at least provides a spark at a difficult moment, but Bastoni's sending-off stops him in his tracks and forces him to run backwards)





Barella 6: Despite plenty of misplaced passes, he supplies the extra running and determination Inter need most, helping them cope with being a man down.





Calhanoglu 5: He is visibly displeased with Chivu when substituted, but the Romanian manager gets the decision right. After a shot that goes narrowly wide early in the first half, Calhanoglu is often late to press and provide cover.

(59' Zielinski 6: Unadventurous, but less confused than Calhanoglu when directing play).





Sucic 5.5: He runs a great deal, often to no effect, and mistimes his pressing. At the most tense moment after the sending-off, he picks up a wholly avoidable yellow card that forces Chivu to replace him.

(from 73' Luis Henrique 6: A natural attacking wide player, he finishes the match as a deep-lying full-back in a back four. He has a few shaky moments due to inexperience, but could this be his future?)





Dimarco 5.5: Not yet at his best, he fades after the 20th minute and makes basic errors with crosses, passes and even set pieces, usually his speciality.

(59' Bisseck 6.5: Inter need energy, and he has plenty to spare. He battles and uses his strength right up to the 93rd minute)





Bonny 6: He and Thuram get in each other's way a little, but Bonny still poses a threat on the few occasions the ball reaches him in a playable position.

(75' Mkhitaryan 6.5: With Inter facing an uphill struggle after Bastoni's red card, he brings the experience, calm and composure they need. The professor provides an exquisite assist for Carlos Augusto, controls the ball perfectly at his feet, slows the tempo and takes charge. A shame he misses the chance Thuram creates for him)





Thuram 6.5: He starts well, then slows as the whole Inter side struggle to move the ball from defence to attack. Sensing that Bastoni's red card could affect them mentally, he accelerates and drags the Shakhtar defence along behind him. His assist for Mkhitaryan deserved a better outcome.





Manager Chivu 6: His initial choices fail to convince. His Inter are far from both the side he wants and the one he was asked to produce after Bruges. To his credit, he reads the match well and secures the 3 points with his substitutions.